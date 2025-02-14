South32 (LON:S32) Price Target Raised to GBX 125

South32 (LON:S32 – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 125 ($1.57) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
S32 has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.51) target price on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of South32 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 202 ($2.54).
South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.
