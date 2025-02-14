Amkor Technology’s (AMKR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

