CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Shares of CRSP opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

