DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,499 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2,776.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $381.37 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $284.84 and a 12 month high of $402.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

