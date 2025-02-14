Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target to $4.25

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 40.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

