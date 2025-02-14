Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Teradata has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. Equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Teradata by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

