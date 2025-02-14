Squire Investment Management Company LLC Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,332,000 after buying an additional 831,482 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 151,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,122,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,302.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.