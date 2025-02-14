Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Short Interest Up 63.4% in January

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the January 15th total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vivakor stock. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) by 1,005.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805,500 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC owned about 3.02% of Vivakor worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIVK opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. Vivakor has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

