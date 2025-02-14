DT Investment Partners LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,014,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,835 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

