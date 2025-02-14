Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $30,003.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,044 shares in the company, valued at $495,613.44. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $37,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,260 shares in the company, valued at $535,108. The trade was a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,169 shares of company stock worth $629,068 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst Stock Up 2.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $337.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HCAT. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

