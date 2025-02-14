National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:SLF Q2 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$87.50.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$78.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 92.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$64.38 and a 52 week high of C$88.54.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

