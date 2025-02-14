Newport Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Newport Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 7.6% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,332,000 after acquiring an additional 831,482 shares during the period. Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 151,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,122,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3,302.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGIT opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.03 and a one year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

