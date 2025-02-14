iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 93,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

