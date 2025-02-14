Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $21.63 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.