Newport Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,173 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up 1.5% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11,313.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 194,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 193,242 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 47,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 39,615 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,153,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 87,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

