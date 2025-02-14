Values Added Financial LLC Acquires 11,030 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Values Added Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.8842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.