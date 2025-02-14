DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

NYSE:DD opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.11. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $66.60 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after buying an additional 353,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,983,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,513,365,000 after buying an additional 399,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,952,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,821,000 after buying an additional 100,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,683,000 after purchasing an additional 483,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

