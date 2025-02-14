Kaia (KAIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.15 Million

Kaia (KAIA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Kaia has a total market capitalization of $793.04 million and $24.15 million worth of Kaia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kaia has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kaia token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96,804.17 or 0.99343893 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96,339.52 or 0.98867051 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kaia

Kaia’s genesis date was August 28th, 2024. Kaia’s total supply is 5,944,607,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,944,578,323 tokens. The official website for Kaia is www.kaia.io. Kaia’s official message board is www.medium.com/kaiachain. The Reddit community for Kaia is https://reddit.com/r/kaiachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaia’s official Twitter account is @kaiachain.

Kaia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaia (KAIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the KAIA platform. Kaia has a current supply of 5,944,298,126.736669. The last known price of Kaia is 0.13268087 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $27,669,304.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaia.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaia using one of the exchanges listed above.

