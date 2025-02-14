Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $290.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.58 and a 52-week high of $365.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

