Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800,743 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $142,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,376 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Walmart by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $105.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at $348,825,769.20. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

