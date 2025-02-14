iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9,889.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 544,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,154,000 after buying an additional 539,279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,886,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 198,719 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,061,000.

IWR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $88.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.98 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

