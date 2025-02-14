First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) vs. Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Critical Review

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Freedom Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A Freedom Financial 7.09% 5.89% 0.43%

Volatility and Risk

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom Financial has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Freedom Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion N/A N/A Freedom Financial $66.41 million 1.14 $4.71 million $0.65 16.31

This table compares First Republic Bank and Freedom Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Republic Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom Financial.

Summary

Freedom Financial beats First Republic Bank on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services. It also provides business term, personal, and mortgage loans; commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate mortgage and small business lending services; home equity lines; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, and wire transfer services; business valuation, bank-at-work, and merchant services; and prestige banking services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

