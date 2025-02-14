SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. SharkNinja updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.800-4.900 EPS.

SharkNinja Stock Down 4.3 %

SN stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

