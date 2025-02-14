Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC Invests $509,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 68,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,768,000 after purchasing an additional 483,621 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 99.6% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 625,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,487,000 after purchasing an additional 312,212 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Intuit by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,984,000 after buying an additional 268,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,317,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,648,910,000 after buying an additional 221,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $104,278,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total transaction of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.82, for a total value of $48,136,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,378,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,595,351.10. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock worth $188,992,187. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $583.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $557.29 and a 52 week high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

