Attessa Capital LLC Takes $403,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Attessa Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Attessa Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Bush Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after buying an additional 263,027 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $22.81 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

