Root Financial Partners LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Root Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 3.3% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $26,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,348,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,519,000 after buying an additional 53,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $35.94 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

