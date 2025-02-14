Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 256.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 110,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $312,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

