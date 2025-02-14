Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Update

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DLTTF opened at $4.88 on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

