Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Update

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DLTTF opened at $4.88 on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.
About Dalata Hotel Group
