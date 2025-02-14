iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,340,000 after buying an additional 217,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,007,000 after acquiring an additional 870,858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,828 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,772,000 after acquiring an additional 660,882 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,726,000.

TLH opened at $100.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.29. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

