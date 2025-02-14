Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 2.5% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 275,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 511,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.68%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

