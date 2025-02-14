Campbell Wealth Management Buys 47,603 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.69 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0703 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

