Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 796,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,270.0 days.

Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MIMTF opened at C$15.59 on Friday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 1-year low of C$15.59 and a 1-year high of C$20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.48.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

