Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 796,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,270.0 days.
Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MIMTF opened at C$15.59 on Friday. Mitsubishi Materials has a 1-year low of C$15.59 and a 1-year high of C$20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.48.
About Mitsubishi Materials
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Materials
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Albemarle’s Earnings Are In—Is the Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.