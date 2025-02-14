The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

