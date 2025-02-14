Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Organon & Co. Stock Down 4.0 %
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organon & Co.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,401,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 218,165 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 94,482.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,391,000 after buying an additional 11,140,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,895,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,634,000 after buying an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,525,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,274,000 after buying an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,260,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,582,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
