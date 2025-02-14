Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.64 and last traded at $29.25, with a volume of 10321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Premier Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier Financial

In other news, EVP Dennis E. Rose, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $55,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,309.12. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 289,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 78,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

