Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,849 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Evergy by 5,983.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.25. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

