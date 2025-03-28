Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Grows By 1,230.0%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 1,230.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $10.99 on Friday. Hexagon AB has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

