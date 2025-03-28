Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

