Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Holdings Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $24,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

