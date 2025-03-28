Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 592,772 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 157.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 970,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592,772 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

