Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $91,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 77,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.70. This trade represents a 20.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $351,364.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,819.50. This trade represents a 25.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $308.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $279.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.42.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

