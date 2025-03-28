Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 469,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,680 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $27,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,567,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,561 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,223.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,894,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,681 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,777,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,487,000 after buying an additional 385,780 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 380.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after buying an additional 1,125,300 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $61.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

