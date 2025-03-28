Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VGSH stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

