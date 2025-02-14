Truist Financial Boosts Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $67.00

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.91. The stock had a trading volume of 94,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.08. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $1,497,019.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,447.74. This represents a 73.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,893,000 after acquiring an additional 78,134 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,410,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,785,000 after buying an additional 184,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,336,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after buying an additional 122,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,791,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,952,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

