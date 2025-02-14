Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $50.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.