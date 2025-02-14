Quent Capital LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,878 shares of company stock valued at $81,229,286 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $89.95.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

