DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 3,618 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BFEB opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $247.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.