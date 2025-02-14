DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 10,622 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF comprises 1.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,023,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,720,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 427,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 177,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

XSHQ stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $161.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.