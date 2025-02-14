DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 10,622 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF comprises 1.1% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,023,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,720,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 427,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 177,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwallier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Performance
XSHQ stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $161.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.