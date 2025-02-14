Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Shares of VOX opened at $168.36 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $168.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

