Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,882,859,000 after buying an additional 1,108,150 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after buying an additional 955,574 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after buying an additional 765,994 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after buying an additional 643,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,283,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,434,000 after buying an additional 29,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $30.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

